‘DigiArivu’ initiative to benefit over 3,000 students in TN: Samsung

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday launched ‘DigiArivu–Empowering Students Thru Tech’ in partnership with the United Nations Global Compact Network India, a senior company official said.

The education programme, signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, aims to strengthen digital science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in the state.

Under the initiative, Samsung will upgrade school infrastructure, enable STEM and digital learning, train teachers, and support holistic student development across 10 government schools in Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts.

The programme is expected to benefit over 3,000 students, a press release said.

Samsung Chennai Plant President S H Yoon said, "Through DigiArivu, we are creating a digitally-enabled learning environment that will help students in Tamil Nadu build future-ready skills." "Our focus is not only on introducing technology, but on empowering teachers, uplifting communities, and ensuring every child, regardless of background, can benefit from quality digital education," he added.

In addition to DigiArivu, Samsung continues to strengthen youth skilling in Tamil Nadu through the Samsung Innovation Campus programme.

Under this initiative, the company is training 5,000 students in Tamil Nadu this year in artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, coding, and programming, among other areas.

UN Global Compact Network India Executive Director Ratnesh Jha said, "DigiArivu reflects what meaningful collaboration can achieve when business and society come together with a purpose." "We are proud to partner with Samsung to advance STEM learning and digital access for children in government schools in Tamil Nadu," he added. PTI VIJ SSK