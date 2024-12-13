DigiBoxx, Arctera partner to provide secure cloud backup, recovery services for Indian enterprises

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Data management solution provider firms DigiBoxx and Arctera have partnered to provide secure cloud backup and recovery services to small and medium businesses (SMBs), enterprises and government institutions in India.

The solution will run Arctera's unified backup and recovery solution Backup Exec on DigiBoxx's Megh3 cloud storage to provide customers with a simple, cost-effective cloud archival and recovery service.

"It's simple, secure and unlocks tremendous value for businesses looking to archive and protect their data effectively. Our servers and data centres are based in India, so customers can be assured their digital assets and IP are stored safely in the country," DigiBoxx CEO Arnab Mitra said.

He said the service, which will go live in the first week of January 2025, will be priced half or even less than its counterparts in the market.

Mumbai-headquartered DigiBoxx Technologies is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup that provides digital storage, asset management and backup solutions. Its clients include HDFC Life, Hitachi Systems India, Jio, the Madhya Pradesh Education Board, and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). PTI ANK ANK SHW