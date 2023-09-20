Digikore Studios' IPO to open on Sep 25; to list on NSE EMERGE

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Visual effects (VFX) studio Digikore Studios Ltd on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 168-171 per share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open on September 25.

The IPO is scheduled to close on September 27. After the conclusion of the issue, equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE's SME segment Emerge, according to the company statement.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 5.21 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to further enhance the company's operations, expand its capabilities, and drive its growth trajectory. Besides, Digikore has successfully concluded its pre-IPO funding round, it said, adding that Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager to the offer.

Founded in 2000 by Abhishek More, Digikore Studios is among a select few VFX studios in the country to have worked on over 200 Hollywood films and TV series, including 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Deadpool', 'Star Trek', 'Jumanji', 'Stranger Things and Game of Thrones'. PTI SP SHW