Digital Agriculture Mission will lead to corporatisation of agriculture: AIKS

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The All India Kisan Sabha on Thursday criticised the government's recently approved Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM) saying it would lead to corporatisation of the agriculture sector.

In a statement, AIKS, the farmer's wing of the CPI(M), demanded that the Union government should increase public investment in the agriculture sector.

"The BJP-led Union Government's Cabinet decision on September 2, 2024, to start seven new schemes with a priority to the DAM having a total outlay of nearly Rs 14,000 crore for the agriculture and allied sectors is part of a well thought out plan for corporatisation of agriculture," the AIKS said.

The project to give a "so-called boost" to farm incomes is coming at a time when the government's "jumla" of doubling farmers' income stands exposed, it said.

The Union government, it said, should increase public investment in agriculture on a war footing, ensure minimum support price (MSP) at C2 plus 50 per cent with guaranteed procurement and reduce the cost of production by withdrawing GST on all agricultural inputs.

It further demanded that the government should waive the debt burden of farmers and cooperatives aided by the public sector and government departments and research institutions.

"The agrarian policies of the Modi regime are heavily influenced by the worst forms of the free market ideologies. The pro-corporate and anti-farmer policies of the Modi regime were evident in the controversial Land Acquisition Ordinance and the draconian Farm Laws. The fierce resistance of the peasantry forced Modi to withdraw both," the statement said.

The Centre on Monday announced seven programmes for the growth of agriculture and allied sectors with a total outlay of nearly Rs 14,000 crore with a view to increase the income of farmers. The seven big-ticket programmes related to the farm sector, included a Rs 2,817-crore digital agriculture mission and a Rs 3,979-crore scheme for crop science. PTI AO SHW