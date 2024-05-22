Digital Connexion, DE-CIX ink deal to provide high-speed internet connectivity at data centres

Chennai, May 22 (PTI) Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Brookfield Asset Management, Reliance Industries Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with DE-CIX India, to offer high-speed connectivity at Chennai data centres.

DE-CIX India is the largest carrier and data-neutral internet exchange operator in the country.

As part of the collaboration, DE-CIX has established a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) at the data centre of Digital Connexion -- MAA10 -- in Chennai.

The strategic partnership between DE-CIX and Digital Connexion offers significant benefits to enterprises, cloud and content providers, and internet service providers in the southern region.

Companies using the MAA10 data centre in Chennai would be able to take advantage of expanded high-speed interconnection capabilities with enhanced network performance, and cloud connectivity among others.

"With the Indian economy undergoing digitisation across many sectors, the demand for next-generation infrastructure has become paramount. Through our partnership with DE-CIX, we enable this digital transformation in a way that is efficient, dynamic, and well-positioned for future growth," said Digital Connexion Chief Executive Officer C B Velayuthan.

With DE-CIX multi-service interconnection platforms, customers would be able to access a range of services including connectivity to hundreds of local carriers, internet service providers (ISPs), and content and application providers.

On the partnership with Digital Connexion, DE-CIX India Chief Business Officer Sudhir Kunder said, "The collaboration offers the market a new and ideal diverse solution, as well as a great place for both enterprises and ISPs to leverage connections to a leading carrier-neutral global data centre platform with the most cost-effective and efficient interconnection options available in the market." PTI VIJ ANE