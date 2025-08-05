Digital Connexion’s Chennai facility gets NVIDIA DGX-ready data centre certification

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Brookfield Asset Management, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Digital Realty, on Tuesday announced that its MAA10 facility here has received the NVIDIA Deep GPU Xceleration (DGX)-ready data centre certification.

NVIDIA, the US-based semiconductor company, designs servers and workstations optimised for deep learning applications using general-purpose computing on Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).

The DGX-ready certification highlights MAA10’s advanced capability to handle high-performance, accelerated computing workloads essential for AI training and GPU-intensive tasks, the company said in a press release.

Located in Ambattur, the MAA10 data centre has been developed to deliver a highly resilient, GPU-optimised environment that supports both AI training and inference workloads. Built for high-density applications, the facility meets stringent power and cooling requirements demanded by next-generation AI infrastructure.

Digital Connexion offers a range of highly connected and scalable data centre, colocation, and interconnection services tailored to the infrastructure needs of enterprises and digital service providers.

According to NVIDIA’s website, the DGX platform is built for enterprise AI and brings together its software, hardware, and infrastructure in a unified development environment that spans from the cloud to on-premises data centres.

Commenting on securing the certification, Digital Connexion CEO C R Srinivasan said, "As AI adoption accelerates across India's key industries, so does the need for infrastructure that can overcome data gravity barriers and support increasingly intensive AI workloads." "Our inclusion in the NVIDIA DGX-ready data centre program reinforces MAA10's position as a purpose-built, high-performance facility engineered to aggregate, process, and manage large volumes of AI data—empowering enterprises to innovate at scale," he added.