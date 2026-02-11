Digital finance platform Olyv raises Rs 208 cr

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Digital financial platform Olyv on Wednesday announced that it has raised Rs 208 crore in its Series B funding round led by The Fundamentum Partnership, founded by Nandan Nilekani, with participation from SMBC Asia Rising Fund.

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand the product suite with new offerings across Insurance, UPI, and Business Loans, Olyv said in a statement.

In addition, Olyv will also invest in strengthening brand equity and bolster its tech stack to deliver a more seamless, enhanced experience to customers, it said.

Rohit Garg, cofounder and CEO, Olyv, said: “This round will help us scale the business, strengthen our liability partnerships, and expand our product offerings to deliver an enhanced customer experience. Our long-term vision is to evolve as a trusted, full-stack financial partner for underbanked Indians entering formal credit.” PTI GMS GMS ROH