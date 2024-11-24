Digital life certificates game changer, transformed pension verification process, says PNB official

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Centre's initiative of issuing digital life certificates (DLCs) for pensioners is a "game changer" and has transformed the pension verification process, a senior Punjab National Bank (PNB) official said.

Advertisment

He said that the bank has processed 2.15 lakh DLCs during the first 20 days of a special campaign launched this month to promote user-friendly technology for pensioners.

"The introduction of digital life certificates (Jeevan Pramaan) has transformed the pension verification process, offering senior citizens convenience and efficiency through DLC service at the doorstep of pensioners," said Sanjay Varshneya, Chief General Manager of PNB.

He said that the DLC is a "game changer" as it provides a user-friendly interface besides reducing processing-related delays.

Advertisment

"It also ensures that pensioners can maintain their independence and avoid the stigma of dependency on others for logistical support. It reduces the psychological burden of physically appearing at offices despite health challenges," Varshneya told PTI.

He said mega camps are being organised at Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Shimla, Ludhiana and Jammu among other places, where "our bank has the highest number of pensioners".

"Doorstep banking for pensioners to submit their life certificate is also free till December 31, 2024," Varshneya said.

Advertisment

Pensioners have to submit a life certificate annually for the continuation of their pension. Traditionally, these life certificates were submitted in physical mode only which was inconvenient for the pensioners.

In November 2014, an Aadhaar-based scheme for online submission of digital life certificates, Jeevan Pramaan, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the objective of ensuring transparency in the system and facilitating the pensioners to submit life certificates at their comfort, thus greatly enhancing their ease of living.

The central government has been periodically modifying the online system to further ensure hassle-free submission of digital life certificates by pensioners.

Advertisment

The Centre is conducting a nationwide DLC campaign 3.0 to promote 'Jeevan Pramaan' from November 1 to 30.

Varshneya said that the DLC is reducing the footfall of the pensioners in bank branches.

"Using Jeevan Pramaan features of Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system eliminates the scope of fraudulent activity pertaining to pension," he added.

Advertisment

Varshneya said that the PNB was one of the lead banks which introduced the DLC submission facility for their pensioners.

"Our bank was also part of DLC 1.O and 2.O campaigns launched by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW). This year also our bank is actively participating in the DLC 3.O campaign," he said. PTI AKV HIG HIG