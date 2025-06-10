Digital payment revolution unfolding in India attracts global attention: Govt

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The digital payment revolution unfolding in India has attracted global attention, a government document said.

India's digital payment system has been linked to various countries globally, a booklet, released on completion of 11 years of the NDA-ruled government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said.

"The digital payment revolution unfolding in India has attracted global attention. In March 2025, approx Rs 24.77 lakh crore worth of 1,830.151 crore UPI transactions were carried out on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI)," it said.

The UPI system is now used by close to 460 million individuals and 65 million merchants, it said.

Digital payments are being made for even the smallest of transactions, with nearly 50 per cent classified as small or micropayments, it said.

As regards Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), it said, the Modi government has effectively deployed technology and digital tools for ensuring transparency and plugging leakages in governance.

For example, it said, the introduction of DBT and Aadhaar authentication in various welfare schemes have led to the elimination of lakhs of ghost beneficiaries, enormous savings for the government, and timely delivery of benefits to citizens.

Between 2015 and March 2023, the government saved more than Rs 3.48 lakh crore due to the distribution of benefits through DBT, it added.

During the last 11 years, it said, crores of households got access to some of the most basic facilities including bank account, insurance.

Sharing details, it said, 55.22 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the last 11 years, while 51 crore people have been covered by PM Suraksha Bima Yojana. PTI DP HVA