Digital platform JJ Tax rebrands as Uniqey, to offer new business solutions

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Digital tax platform JJ Tax has rebranded as Uniqey, marking its transformation from a tax-only service into a comprehensive platform for taxation, compliance, legal, and accounting, a statement said on Monday.

JJ Tax, which started as a simple chat-based app, has more than 1.5 million users and enterprises across India, the platform said.

“With this rebranding, we are introducing a stronger brand identity and logo that resonate with our mission to simplify financial processes for India’s startups and SMEs,” said CA J Jambukeswaran, Founder, CEO & Managing Director of Uniqey.

The official said that Uniqey has also launched an upgraded version of its app with more functionalities to simplify processes for startups and SMEs.

“Our growth story is a testament to the demand for unified, tech-driven financial solutions. Since inception, we’ve seen a 1,665% increase in revenue,” Jambukeswaran said. PTI MR MR