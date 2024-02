Digital public infra added 0.9% to India's GDP in 2022; contribution to triple by 2030: Nasscom

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Digital public infrastructure like Aadhaar, UPI and FASTag generated a value of USD 31.8 billion in 2022, adding 0.9 per cent to India's GDP and the contribution of this segment is likely to triple by 2030, says a report.

Advertisment

Industry body Nasscom in a report said digital public infrastructure (DPIs) such as Aadhaar, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), and FASTag have witnessed exponential adoption.

Going ahead there is an opportunity for further scalability, reaching even the most remote segments of the population by 2030.

"By 2030, adoption across matured and budding DPIs has the potential to scale up. The economic value addition of these DPIs by 2030 has the potential to increase to 2.9-4 per cent of GDP, from 0.9 per cent in 2022," the report said.

Advertisment

The Nasscom-Arthur D. Little report titled 'Digital Public Infrastructure of India - Accelerating India's Digital Inclusion' said Indian DPIs' foundational layers are based on transparency and trust, which promotes paperless transactions, reduces bureaucracy, and advances the concept of digital identity and document management.

"India leads globally in developing DPIs, driving societal transformation through inclusive digital adoption and substantial contributions to the Indian economy," Brajesh Singh, President, Arthur D. Little India, said.

"... DPIs hold vast potential in revolutionising the entire Indian economy and the world and paints a hopeful picture of an interconnected, open, inclusive world with infinite possibilities, empowering each and every one across the globe," Singh added.

Advertisment

The report said presently over 30 countries are either adopting or in early discussions to implement India's DPIs like UPI, Aadhaar, and Beckn in their countries for boosting social and financial inclusion.

"India's digital transformation, propelled by Digital Public Infrastructure, marks a leap towards a digitally empowered economy," said Debjani Ghosh, President at Nasscom.

India's position as a global leader in developing DPIs has been enabled by the support of the government, the IT intellectual capital, and the start-up ecosystem, the report said. PTI ANK HVA IAS DRR