Dignity, security of workers remain central to government's national vision: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Welfare, dignity and security of workers remain central to the government's vision of national development, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

The Union Minister for Labour and Employment made these remarks at the inaugural session of the All India Triennial Conference of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in Puri, Odisha.

In his address, the minister "reiterated that the welfare, dignity and security of workers remain central to the Government's vision of national development," the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Emphasising that both workers and industry are equally important for economic growth, the minister said that harmony and cooperation between the two are essential for building a strong and resilient economy. He noted that the government has brought the Labour Codes into effect to strengthen this balance, enhance welfare provisions and social security for workers, while simplifying compliance for industries. PTI ABI ABI MR