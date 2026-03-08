Digvijaya seeks GI tag for Basmati rice from MP; slams Centre for indifference, warns of stir

Bhopal, Mar 8 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Geographical Indication or GI tag for Basmati rice produced in Madhya Pradesh and warned that a delay in accepting the demand could lead to an agitation.

The GI tag is used for products, primarily agricultural, handicrafts and food items, to specify their origin and special qualities that go with it.

For several years, Madhya Pradesh farmers have been demanding that high-quality aromatic Basmati rice produced in 14 districts of the state be granted Geographical Indication (GI) tag but the Union government has been indifferent, Singh alleged. The districts are Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Harda, Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur and Jabalpur, he added.

"It is extremely surprising and unfortunate that despite writing a letter on this subject three months ago, the Central and state governments have not taken any concrete steps in the interest of farmers. Due to the lack of this tag, MP's farmers are being deprived of a fair price for their produce," Singh told reporters, adding he had raised the issue in the Winter Session of Parliament.

In 2013, the UPA government of Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had granted GI tag to Madhya Pradesh's Basmati rice, but the Narendra Modi government withdrew it in 2016, Singh said.

"Currently, Basmati rice from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are eligible for the GI tag, while Madhya Pradesh farmers are denied this right. MP farmers are being discriminated against due to pressure from mill owners and business lobbies in other states," he alleged.

The former MP chief minister further claimed Basmati rice produced in the state is being purchased at throwaway prices and exported abroad under the guise of GI tags from other states, enabling companies and traders to reap huge profits at the expense of farmers.

Farmers are facing such injustice at a time when the Union agriculture minister is Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was state CM for almost two decades, and whose region has a large number of Basmati growers, he added.

"The tradition of Basmati rice cultivation in Madhya Pradesh dates back over 100 years and is mentioned in gazetteers from the British period. Due to the state's climate and soil, the aroma and quality of Basmati rice produced here has gained international recognition. There is a huge demand for it in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East," he said.

He pointed out that neighbouring Pakistan has increased the number of GI-tagged districts for its Basmati rice from 14 to 48 and is targeting an export market of USD 21 billion by 2030.

"If India does not take a timely decision in the interest of its farmers, India's position in the international Basmati market could weaken. PM Modi should take action against APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) officials who are working against the interests of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh," Singh said.

Singh said he would lead an agitation of farmers if the Centre and MP government do not take a decision on this issue soon. PTI MAS BNM