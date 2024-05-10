Dileep Sanghani elected as IFFCO Chairman

New Delhi: Dileep Sanghani has been elected as Chairman of IFFCO, one of the leading players in fertilisers.

Advertisment

In a statement, IFFCO said it has successfully concludes its board elections after two months of extensive, transparent, and judicious process.

The elections saw huge participation from co-operators covering more than 36,000 member societies across the country.

Dileep Sanghani emerged as the Chairman, IFFCO, and Balvir Singh as the Vice Chairman.

Advertisment

The elections for the post of 21 directors were held on 9th of May 2024 at the Corporate Office of IFFCO, New Delhi.

Jagdeep Singh Nakai, Umesh Tripathi, Prahlad Singh, Balvir Singh, Ramniwas Garwal, Jayeshbhai V Radadiya, Rishiraj Singh Sisodia, Vivek Bipindada Kolhe, Simachal Padhy, K Srinivasa Gowda, S Shaktikvel, Prem Chandra Munshi, Varsha L Kasturkar, Dileep Sanghani, Sudhansh Pant, Alok Kumar Singh, J. Ganesan, M. N Rajendra Kumar, P.P Nagi Reddy, Balmiki Tripathi, and Mara Ganga Reddy emerged victorious as board of directors in their respective constituencies.

IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said that the elections were carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

He congratulated Chairman Sanghani and Vice Chairman Singh as well as all the board members for their valuable contribution to the society.