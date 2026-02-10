Dilip Buildcon posts Rs 789 cr profit for Dec quarter; order book at Rs 29,372 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Multi-asset infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 789 crore for the October-December quarter of FY2025-26, boosted by a one-time gain.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 158 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, according to an exchange filing.

The quarterly performance was supported by exceptional income of Rs 585 crore, arising from the transfer of equity interests in seven Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road assets from DBL to the InvIT, a company statement said.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,138 crore in the third quarter against Rs 2,590 crore in the year-ago quarter.

DBL's order book, which climbed to an all-time high of Rs 29,372 crore, reflecting strong inflows across roads, tunnels, irrigation, metro rail, water and mining segments, the company said.

Dilip Suryavanshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Dilip Buildcon Ltd, said, "This quarter has been encouraging in terms of order inflows, with our order book now at an all-time high. With elections behind us, the pace of awarding orders shows clear signs of recovery." PTI ABI MR