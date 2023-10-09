Dilip Buildcon signs agreement for Rs 397 crore project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Infrastructure company Dilip Buildcon on Monday said it has signed an agreement for a project worth Rs 396.93 crore in Rajasthan after receiving a Letter Of Acceptance (LOA) from the water resources zone, Udaipur.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Turnkey-based project is to be completed in 44 months, Dilip Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

"Dilip Buildcon has received LOA and signed the agreement for the new project planning, design and construction of dewas III and IV Dams Tehsil- Gogunda Udaipur district in Rajasthan...including 10 years O&M (operations and maintenance)," the statement said.

The agreement has been signed with the water resources zone, Udaipur. PTI ABI ABI TRB TRB