Dilli Haat to host Khadi Fashion Show

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A fashion show of khadi clothes will be held at the Dilli Haat on Sunday as part of the Delhi government's efforts towards promoting swadeshi culture.

The Khadi Fashion Show will exhibit the growing attraction of Khadi and handloom among the fashion-conscious youth of India, said officials.

Students from Apparel Training and Design Centre, Khalsa College, Miranda House and Hindu College are participating in the fashion show titled Vastra Katha 2.0, an extension of a similar event held in August this year, Vastra Katha 1.0.

The event is part of the fortnight-long Khadi Utsav.

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the promotion of Khadi has received the government's utmost priority, with an ambitious skill development programme and setting up of a Centre of Excellence with a Rs 50 crore financial allocation -- the first such initiative in 42 years.

Artisans at the fortnight-long event have displayed a wide range of products, including Kashmiri Pashmina, carpets, fabrics, garments, stone items, pickles, artificial jewelry, Gujarati and Rajasthani snacks, across dedicated stalls.

K Mahesh, MD of Delhi Khadi Village Industries Board, said the board wants to promote sustainability and reduce carbon footprints. Khadi fulfils these criterion, he added. PTI SLB HVA