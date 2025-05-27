Dimond Power and Infra CFO Vinod Jain resigns ahead of Q4 results

New Delhi: Diamond Power and Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer Vinod Jain has resigned from the company with effect immediate effect, ahead of the financial results.

The board has approved the appointment of Samir Naik, General Manager - Corporate Finance of the company, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from May 28, 2025, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee till the time a new CFO is appointed by the Board, the company said in an exchange filing.

Jain has cited "unavoidable circumstances" on his end as reason for his resignation.

"Vinod Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director and Chief Risk Officer of the Company, has tendered his resignation with effect from the close of business hours of May 27, 2025. His resignation has been accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company on May 27, 2025," it said.

The company has also postponed and rescheduled its Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2025, to Friday May 30, 2025. The results were scheduled for today May 27.