New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Dinesh Chand Sharma has been given the additional charge of the Directorate General of DGCA, an official said on Tuesday.

Sharma is currently a Joint Director General at the watchdog.

The post of the DG of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fell vacant after Vikram Dev Dutt was appointed as the Coal Secretary.

Sharma has been given the charge for a period of three months or till further orders. PTI RAM DRR