Discontinuing paid games, free titles like Ludo to stay: Zupee

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Gaming platform Zupee on Thursday said it is discontinuing its paid games in view of the Online Gaming Bill that was passed by the Parliament.

However, Zupee's free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will continue to be available for all users, the company said in a statement.

"Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games," a Zupee spokesperson said.

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to ban all forms of online money games and promote eSports and online social gaming, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din.

Piloting The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Upper House, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the legislation will promote two-thirds of the online gaming segment.

The bill, he said, will ban online money games, which have become a big problem for society, especially middle-class youth.

The bill also seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games, as well as bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games. PTI ANK HVA