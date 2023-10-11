Discover the World of SIP with Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Have you ever learned a new skill or adopted a good habit by practicing it regularly? Well, the same principle applies to growing your wealth. You can increase your savings and investments over time by putting away small amounts consistently. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are a good way to build wealth over time using this ‘consistency is key’ approach. It's important to note that the earlier you begin saving and investing, the better your financial prospects will be when you reach retirement age. So, starting a timely SIP can help you achieve your long-term financial goals while managing associated risks effectively.

What is an SIP? A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a way to invest in mutual funds by contributing small amounts at regular intervals. In fact, you can start with as little as Rs. 500 and choose how often you'd like to invest – monthly, quarterly, and so on. Once you set up your SIP, your investments become automated. Your chosen amount will be automatically transferred to your selected mutual fund on the specified date.

Benefits of SIP Investing • Low entry point: SIPs make it possible for people with limited funds to invest in mutual funds. You can begin with as little as Rs. 500.

• Beginner-Friendly: If you're new to investing, it can be challenging to understand market fluctuations and put a lumpsum into mutual funds. SIPs provide a relatively stable way to get started. They also let you benefit from rupee-cost averaging, where you buy more units when prices are low and fewer when they're high.

• The power of compounding: With SIPs, you don't have to wait for years to accumulate a substantial sum. Your money grows over time with the power of compounding.

Features of SIP • Flexibility: SIPs cater to your financial needs. Unlike traditional investments, you can adjust the investment amount easily based on your financial situation and goals.

• Convenience: SIPs automate the investment process. A fixed amount is automatically deducted from your bank account each month and invested in your chosen mutual fund scheme. No manual transactions are needed.

• Pause or stop option: Life can be unpredictable, and there may be times when you would need to temporarily stop your SIP or pause your SIP due to financial constraints. SIPs allow you to do this without penalties.

• Avoiding Market Timing: SIPs don't require you to predict market movements. Instead, they promote regular and disciplined investing at fixed intervals, reducing stress and encouraging a long-term perspective.

Why should you opt for an SIP to invest in mutual funds? • Building Discipline: SIPs instil financial discipline by committing to regular investments. This helps you stay focused on long-term goals instead of trying to time the market.

• Affordable: SIPs are affordable and let you start with a modest investment, unlike lumpsum investments that require a large capital.

• Mitigating market volatility: Investing in SIPs can reduce the impact of market ups and downs through rupee-cost averaging.

• Consistency: SIPs offer relative stability and transparency as they are managed by professional fund managers under regulatory oversight.

Calculating your monthly SIP amount SIPs encourage financial discipline and wealth-building over time. However, deciding how much of your monthly income to invest can be challenging. This is where an SIP calculator comes in handy. It estimates the future value of your investment based on factors like the expected rate of return, your investment amount, and the duration of your investment.

