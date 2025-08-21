Discovery of strategic, critical minerals to boost all-round development in Chhattisgarh: Official

Raipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Discovery of strategic and critical minerals in Chhattisgarh marks the beginning of a new era of development, the state's Mineral Resource Department secretary P Dayanand said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Geological Programme Board of Chhattisgarh, he said various minerals present in the state should be explored in a continuous and systematic manner.

"Minerals are the backbone of the all-round development of any state and country. The discovery of strategic and critical minerals in Chhattisgarh marks the beginning of a new era of development. Agencies working for mineral exploration in the state must share data and establish coordination," he said.

Officials said Chhattisgarh has received Rs 15,000 crore as mineral revenue, which is 34 per cent more than 2023-24.

"In 2024-25, about 2500 million tonnes of limestone and 93 million tonnes of iron ore reserves were estimated. Important and strategic minerals have been included in exploration projects in 2025-26. These will empower the self reliant India mission," said Chhattisgarh Geology and Mining director Rajat Bansal.

The Chhattisgarh government is committed to provide full support to scientific and detailed mineral exploration and development, he added.

The Union Ministry of Mines has approved one exploration project for limestone and one for bauxite in Chhattisgarh under National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) in the year 2024-25, an official said.

"Two proposals were approved for exploration work, including one for lithium, niobium, tantalum, titanium rare earth metals and another for iron ore," the official said.

Survey work has been done for bauxite, gold, glauconite, lithium, titanium rare earth metals, phosphorite, fluorite, lead and zinc minerals in various districts of Chhattisgarh, said Geological Survey of India Deputy Director General Amit Dharwarkar. PTI COR BNM