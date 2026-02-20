Discussion on with social media platforms over protection needed for society: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The government is in discussions with leading technology companies and social media firms to provide the protection required for society, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit had said that India will join the process started in his country to ban social media for children under 15 years.

"Continuous discussions are ongoing with big tech companies. Serious discussions are already underway regarding whatever protections are needed for society and how to work on them," Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The minister said that the India AI Impact Summit has been very successful.

"Participants from across the world attended -- heads of state, heads of government -- and even more important is how our youth have embraced this technology and this new era, accepted it, and shown such remarkable positivity. It is truly astonishing positivity," Vaishnaw said.

When asked about protests by the Indian Youth Congress workers at the summit, Vaishnaw said the response by the youth and the excitement among entrepreneurs has given a befitting reply to them.

The Congress has been protesting against the interim trade agreement between India and the US, alleging that 18 per cent duty on Indian products and zero duty on US imports to India will jeopardise the future of the nation.

The government at the summit signed another agreement with the US, Pax Silica, which aims at securing AI and semiconductor supply chains.

Vaishnaw said the Pax Silica agreement is basically related to technology, particularly the semiconductor value chain.

"For India, it is very important to partner with strong and reliable countries. Therefore, this pact with all the major semiconductor nations will greatly benefit India's semiconductor industry. It is also a matter of recognition that as India's semiconductor industry is rapidly progressing, countries around the world want to consider India a trusted supply chain partner," the minister said. PTI PRS MR