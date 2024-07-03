Discussions around AI regulations ongoing; political consensus required: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 3 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said discussions on AI regulations are on and a political consensus would be required.

The Minister for IT and Electronics further said all sections of society must fully understand the threats and potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"...only then we should approach legal action," he told reporters on the sidelines of 'Global IndiaAI Summit'.

Asked about the timelines for India to carve out regulation and guardrails on AI, the minister said while discussions are ongoing, political consensus would be needed.

"Discussions are on... it requires political consensus," he said.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada asserted that India stands ready at the forefront of AI innovation.

"As the council chair of Global Partnership on AI, India has been reinforcing its commitment to furthering and democratising AI, and its associated benefits, ethically and responsibly," he said.

Prasada said that India's vision is to "make AI in India" and "make AI work for India".

He called for collaborative efforts to develop solutions for AI to solve problems and challenges in key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and education. PTI MBI MBI MR