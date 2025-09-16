Discussions with US officials on trade deal positive, forward looking: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said the discussions with visiting US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch on the proposed bilateral trade agreement were positive and forward looking.

"It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the ministry said in a statement after a day-long meeting with the US officials.

From India's side, the discussions were led by Rajesh Agarwal, Special Secretary, Department of Commerce.

Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, reached the national capital on Monday evening to hold deliberations on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement. PTI TEAM ANZ BAL BAL