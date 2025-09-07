Dish TV forays into smart TV market, eyes 25% revenue from non-DTH biz in 2 years

Arpora, Goa: Dish TV, which is diversifying its revenue stream, expects one-fourth of contribution to come from non-DTH services in 18-24 months, as it enters new markets such as smart TV, CEO and Executive Director Manoj Dobhal said on Sunday.

Dish TV India, a leading DTH (direct to home) service provider, has made a strategic foray into the integrated smart TV segment with the launch of its VZY range, which will have integrated DTH and OTT entertainment in one device and will be a complete entertainment hub.

The company had earlier launched OTT platform Watcho in April 2019 and quick-commerce platform Shopzop which has gone live on August 11, 2025 and has more than 4,000 listed products as of now.

Dish TV will have more such innovative products coming out from its stable, which will help it to consolidate its non-DTH revenue stream, he said.

"This is just the beginning," Dobhal told PTI here on the sidelines of the launch of VZY (Vibe, Zone & You) range.

"We would not be a brand known only for linear TV going forward. In two years' time, if you see, our vision is that Dish TV should be known for everything and anything around the content ecosystem, which goes from device to content and streaming to linear. We are going to be present in each one of them," he added.

Currently, non-DTH businesses contribute around 10 per cent of Dish TV's total revenue, and as the company is populating more verticals, it expects this to increase further.

"In 18 to 24 months' time, the objective is to have one quarter (25 per cent) of the revenue to come from non-DTH side," said Dobhal.

In FY25, Dish TV's revenue was at Rs 1,567.6 crore. It had declined from Rs 1,856.5 crore of FY24 primarily due to a reduction in Pay TV subscriber numbers and stagnant average revenue per user (ARPU).

"We are no longer only a DTH player, we are shifting the orbit, and this is a bold move towards a journey, which will pivot the organisation going forward," he said.

Dish TV has currently introduced 32 inch HD to 55 inch 4K UHD QLED models of VZY smart TV range and has plans to expand it.

When asked about the competition in the TV market, where more than 20 large to mid-sized companies are operating with a thin margin, Dobhal said their model is "unique" and is competing against no brand as no one provides a comprehensive solution; a customer is provided all types of content on a plug and play basis.

"So, if you buy a TV set, whether from top premium manufacturers or price warriors selling an affordable range, you have to buy cable or set-top box services along with OTT subscription separately, but with VZY smart TV range, you don't need to bother. You have all the content available, right from the OTT spectrum to linear TV and live TV," he added.

Dish TV has piloted its VZY smart TV range, which is currently manufactured by a third party and uses the Google's smart TV operating system platform, said it is quite encouraged by the initial response.

"It's a Google TV at this point of time, going forward, the plan is, maybe in the next one and a half to two years, we will have our own operating system also," he added.

VZY integrated smart TV range will be available nationwide through leading retail outlets and online platforms.