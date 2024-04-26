Dish TV launches Dish TV Smart+ service

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV on Friday launched its subscription-based initiative 'Dish TV Smart+' offering a combination of both television and over-the-top platform service to customers.

Dish TV Smart+ offers a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem enabling customers to watch OTT applications along with their television channel subscription pack, a company statement said today.

"This launch marks a milestone in the industry, providing customers access to television and OTT content on any screen, anywhere, without any additional cost. It ensures convenience, flexibility, and enhanced entertainment options, empowering customers to tailor their viewing experience," the statement said. PTI VIJ KH