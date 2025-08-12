Dish TV Q1 net loss widens to Rs 94.5 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 94.53 crore during the June quarter.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the year-ago period, Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 27.65 per cent to Rs 329.36 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 455.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses of Dish TV were at Rs 425.92 crore, increased nearly 8 per cent in the June quarter.

"The EBITDA continues to be under pressure due to alternate entertainment option and inflation with rupee depreciation. Going forward, new initiatives are undertaken by the company, which will start yielding results," Dish TV said in its earnings statement.

In the June quarter, Dish TV's subscription revenues were at Rs 273.1 crore, down 10.8 per cent.

Similarly, its operating revenue was down 27.7 per cent to Rs 329.4 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Dish TV's advertising revenue was down 55.2 per cent to Rs 4.4 crore in the June quarter.

The total income of Dish TV, which includes all incomes, was Rs 334.11 crore during the quarter, down 27.52 per cent year-on-year.

Dish TV has not revealed the subscription number during the quarter, but said, "new subscriber additions during the quarter and fiscal were in line with overall additions in the DTH industry. "Churn rate remained elevated but was in line with industry trend," it said.

Shares of Dish TV on Tuesday settled at Rs 5.03 on the BSE. PTI KRH TRB