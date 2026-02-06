Dish TV Q3 net loss widens to Rs 276.23 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 276.23 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 46.54 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Dish TV.

Dish TV has reported an exceptional item (net loss) of Rs 70 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to impairment charge of Intangible Assets Under Development, Capital and other advances.

Its loss before exceptional items and tax was Rs 206.23 crore in the quarter under review.

The revenue from the operations slipped 19.83 per cent to Rs 299.05 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 373.03 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Its total expenses rose 19.22 per cent to Rs 510.95 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

The total income, which includes all incomes, climbed 20.23 per cent to Rs 304.72 crore in the December quarter.

In the December quarter, its subscription revenues declined 32.2 per cent to Rs 224.5 crore. It contributed to 88.8 per cent of Dish TV revenue.

Similarly, its operating revenue fell 19.8 per cent to Rs 299.1 crore in the December quarter.

However, advertising revenue surged almost two-fold to Rs 4.8 crore in the December quarter.

Over subscriber additions, Dish TV said it was in line with industry trends, while churn reflected broader market dynamics. It focused on retention through bundled offerings, connected devices, and value-added services, said Dish TV in its earnings statement.

Commenting on the results, its CEO Manoj Dobhal said the Indian home entertainment market is undergoing a structural shift, and Dish TV is actively repositioning itself to remain relevant and competitive.

"Our hybrid offerings integrate live TV, OTT, and smart features into a single ecosystem, improving consumer convenience and engagement," he said.

Shares of Dish TV India Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 3.39 apiece on BSE, up 0.30 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL