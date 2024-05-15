Disney+ Hotstar ropes in actor Kartik Aaryan for T20 World Cup 2024 campaign

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday said it has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as the face of its campaign for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The actor will promote Disney+ Hotstar's 'Free on mobile' offering for the tournament through the latest campaign 'Free For All, Har Match Har Ball', the company said in a statement.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is co-hosted by the West Indies and the US. It kicks off on June 2 and the final will be played on June 29.

*** Radisson Hotel Gr opens new resort in Goa * Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has opened Mandrem Beach Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, in Goa.

The new property marks the group's sixth opening in Goa where it operates hotels and resorts under multiple brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, and Park Inn.

"We remain committed to catering to the mounting demand for premium experiences with offerings like Radisson Individuals Retreats and growing our presence across India's hidden gems. This opening is a step ahead in this direction," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director, and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said. PTI RKL SM SHW