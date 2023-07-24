Disney Star India head K Madhavan meets PM Modi; discusses broadcast sector

New Delhi: Indian broadcasting and digital foundation (IBDF) President and Disney Star India Country Head K Madhavan Monday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, Madhavan brought into PM’s notice many crucial topics regarding the broadcasting sector in the country.

He suggested the relevance of introducing a national policy on media and entertainment for the enhancement of broadcasting industry in the country.

He pointed out that such a policy shall give better clarity to both media and governing bodies.

PM Modi emphasised on the role played by Star Sports in upbringing Kabadi as one of the much accepted sports in the country after Cricket.

They also discussed the possibilities of implementing similar ideas to enhance other sports too.