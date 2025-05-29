Diu first district in India to meet entire power demand with solar energy

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Diu has become the first district in India to meet its entire power demand with solar energy, achieving 11.88 MW capacity, an official statement said on Thursday.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi said Diu is a national example in renewable energy adoption, with its entire daytime electricity demand being met through solar energy.

Joshi visited Diu on Thursday to review its remarkable progress in solar energy adoption and assess the implementation of the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting at Diu, with senior officials of the UT administration to review the status of solar energy generation, its current supply framework, and future expansion prospects.

The minister remarked that the capital investments made over the past decade in renewable energy infrastructure in Diu have already been recovered through the supply and sale of solar power.

He called for even faster and more effective implementation of the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana to maximise its benefits for the residents of the Union Territory and achieve total household saturation. PTI ABI ANU