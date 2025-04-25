Diversified Chiripal Group joins hands with GIPS Hospital for mental health counselling

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Diversified Chiripal Group has entered into a partnership with Gujarat Institute of Psychological Sciences (GIPS) Hospital to provide mental health counselling services to its employees, according to a statement.

The statement said that these mental health counselling services will be offered across all Chiripal Group companies, including solar and textiles arms, and will benefit over 1,000 staff members based in Ahmedabad.

Psychologists from GIPS Hospital will visit Chiripal Group’s offices once a month to conduct one-on-one counselling sessions. The initiative will provide a safe and supportive space where employees can address mental health concerns such as stress, anxiety, depression, and other emotional issues with the guidance of qualified professionals.

Ronak Chiripal, Promoter of Chiripal Group, said, "As mental health becomes an increasingly vital component of overall wellness and holistic healthcare, it is essential to create a supportive environment where employees can freely access help when needed." In addition to individual counselling, the company plans to offer group workshops and training sessions aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues, recognizing symptoms, building basic coping mechanisms, improving emotional resilience, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. PTI MSS MR