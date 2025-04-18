Divi's Lab inks supply pact with global pharmaceutical entity

New Delhi: Divi's Laboratories on Friday said it has inked a supply agreement with a global pharmaceutical firm.

Under the long-term agreement, the company will be manufacturing and supplying advanced intermediates as per the commercial terms agreed between the parties, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The company expects meaningful revenue contribution from this long-term agreement, it added without disclosing the identity of the partner.

"The company is planning for capacity addition at its manufacturing facilities with an estimated investment between Rs 650 crore to Rs 700 crore, to be funded from internal accruals," it said.

Shares of the company were trading 2.07 per cent down at Rs 5,638.35 apiece on BSE.