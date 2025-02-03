Divi's Lab shares jump nearly 6 pc post earnings announcement

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Shares of Divi's Laboratories on Monday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the firm's profit after tax (PAT) increased 65 per cent for the December quarter.

The stock soared 4.75 per cent to settle at Rs 5,889.30 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 5.91 per cent to Rs 5,954.95.

At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 5.89 per cent to Rs 5,949.90 apiece.

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Monday said its profit after tax increased 65 per cent to Rs 589 crore for the December quarter, on the back of robust sales across markets.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 358 crore in October-December FY24.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,319 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 1,855 crore in the year-ago period, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. PTI SUM SUM ANU ANU