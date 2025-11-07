Divi's Laboratories Q2 net profit rises 35pc at Rs 689 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals firm Divi's Laboratories Ltd on Friday reported a 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 689 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 510 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Divi's Laboratories Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 2,715 as against Rs 2,338 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,948 crore as compared to Rs 1,722 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

Divi's Laboratories, which is into manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and nutraceutical ingredients, said in the second quarter it had a forex gain of Rs 63 crore as against a gain of Rs 29 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. PTI RKL DR DR