Diwali will be illuminated, the gift of joy will reach the needy

In the field of social service, renowned figure Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal will bring the joys of Diwali to the homes of the poor. On the occasion of Diwali, he is thinking about those in society who are often overlooked. He will give the gift of joy to thousands of poor and needy on the occasion of Diwali.

Senior entrepreneur Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal of Tajnagri is working day and night for the poor and needy. On every festival, he gifts joy to the poor in various areas of the city, spreading brightness in their lives during the festival of lights, Diwali.

Before this, he has opened his treasure of help for various sections of society.

Continuing the legacy of social service learned from Baba, Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal mentioned that he inherited the inspiration for social service and religious activities from his father, Baba Rambabu Bansal. Seeing the selfless attitude of service and dedication towards society, these are his 16th honorary titles. Before this, he was also honored by the World Book of Records, London, last year.

Opening schools, old age homes, serving the needy with the intention of improving children's education, Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal is serving the needy through schools and old age homes in Karauli, Rajasthan. He is operating a school in Mainpuri. During the corona tragedy, he set a record by distributing about 25 lakh food packets among the poor and helpless. During the lockdown, with the help of police and administration, he reached food packets to around 12.5 lakh families for 70 days.

Honored with 16 doctorate degrees, Vijay Kishor Bansal Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal, who has made a distinct identity in the city's industrial world, has established a new record with 16 doctorate degrees in his field of industrial management. Recently, he was conferred with the title of Management Excellence by the Times International University. He was honored for his generosity towards society, cultural development, and maintaining social equality and harmony in society.

India will send a message of peace to the world Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal says that the meaning of peace is not just the absence of war. Until there is hunger, fear, discrimination, casteism, bias, and any form of violence in society, peace cannot be considered. Without peace in life, we cannot progress. For thousands of years, India remained the world guru and continued to give the message of peace to the world. India is the only country in the world that has not attacked any country for the expansion of its boundaries. Due to its rich cultural tradition, India became a world guru and is once again advancing in that direction. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will again become a world guru.

Implementing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya Yojana The most important feature of Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal is that he is implementing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya Yojana. He works under the principle of serving humanity as serving God. His work for society is remembered with pride.

Saved people from dangerous diseases When there were no injections for dog bites in the district hospital, he arranged for thousands of anti-rabies injections and saved people from dangerous diseases.

Away from the attraction of the stage for the trustees of 25 organizations Whether it is social service in society or the promotion of Indian cultures, Dr. Bansal stays away from the limelight of the big stage. As the trustee of 25 organizations, Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal is always away from the show, working to uplift the last person in society.

Awards received so far: United Nations Peace Council's Peace Ambassador Award 2022 Amar Ujala Corona Karma Veer Samman "Certificate of Merit" from Nassau County, New York City Mother Teresa Humanity Award Face National Honor Award Anand Organization for Social Award Litroma Corona Warrior Award Corona Warrior from Live 24 Group International Achievers Council and Peace University Achievers Excellence Award Face Group, Bharat Ratna Award Hero of Society (Innovation) UNICEF Council International Ambassador of Humanity Award Dr. Abdul Kalam Award Lawyers Vision Corona Warrior Honor International Ambassador of Humanity from Friends of Good Health Great Warrior of Human Rights from International Human Rights Doctor of Letters from The American Kings University International Taj Rang Shiromani Award