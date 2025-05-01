Dixon, Inventec form joint venture to manufacture PCs and servers in India

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Electronics manufacturing services company Dixon Technologies has entered into a joint venture agreement with Taiwanese IT hardware giant Inventec Corporation for manufacturing personal computers, components and servers in India.

The joint venture, Dixon IT Devices Private Limited, will focus on manufacturing notebook PC products, desktop PC products, including components, and servers within India, according to a regulatory filing.

"Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (“Company”) has on 30 April 2025 entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Inventec Corporation and Dixon IT Devices Private Limited, (“JV Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“JV Agreement”) for governing inter-se relationship of the Company and Inventec Corporation in respect of operation and management of the JV Company," the filing said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dixon Technologies will hold a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture, while Inventec Corporation will own the remaining 40 per cent.

The agreement includes provisions for board representation, with Dixon nominating three directors and Inventec two.

"With Dixon’s operational efficiency and local expertise and Inventec’s technological prowess in the IT hardware segment, we shall be striving to produce high-quality products while driving technological innovation and contributing to the development of India’s IT infrastructure. The partnership aligns with the Government of India’s vision of promoting domestic manufacturing & self-reliance under the Make in India scheme," Dixon’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Atul B. Lall said.

Inventec President Jack Tsai said the partnership significantly enhances the firm's operational agility and service coverage within the Indian market.

Inventec, established in 1975 and recognised as one of the world’s top five PC original design manufacturers (ODMs), manufactures notebooks, desktops, all-in-one PCs, servers, and handheld devices. PTI ANK ANK MR