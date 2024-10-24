Dixon Tech Q2 net profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 411 cr, revenue rises to Rs 11,534 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Dixon Technologies (India), a leading company in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space, on Thursday reported over three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 411.7 crore for the September 2024 quarter on strong performance by its Mobile and EMS Division.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.36 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dixon Technologies.

Its revenue from the operations grew two-fold to Rs 11,534.08 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 4,943.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Dixon Technologies' total expenses were Rs 11,211.64 crore in Q2 FY25, up three folds.

The revenue from the Mobile & EMS Division rose three-fold to Rs 9,444 crore and contributed 82 per cent of the revenue of Dixon Technologies.

However, revenue from its Consumer Electronics & Appliances (LED TV & Refrigerator) was down 2 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore. The contribution of this segment also declined to 12 per cent in Q2 FY25 from 29 per cent a year ago.

Home Appliances increased 22 per cent to Rs 444 crore and lighting Products rose 29 per cent to Rs 233 crore.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 15,064.05 on BSE, down 1.34 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL