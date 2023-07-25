Dixon Technologies Q1 net profit rises 48% to Rs 67.19 crore

New Delhi: Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 47.89 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.19 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 45.43 crore for the April-June period a year ago, the electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 14.58 per cent to Rs 3,271.50 crore as against Rs 2,855.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company in the first quarter of the current fiscal were Rs 3,187.34 crore, up 14.10 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

Its total income in the June quarter was at Rs 3,274.35 crore, up 14.66 per cent as against the year-ago period.

Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 2.64 per cent higher at Rs 4,121 apiece on the BSE.