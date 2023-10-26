Dixon Technologies Q2 net profit rises 47 pc to Rs 113.36 crore

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.36 crore for the second quarter ended on September 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 77.12 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the electronic manufacturing services firm.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.83 per cent to Rs 4,943.18 crore as against Rs 3,866.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Dixon's total expenses in the September quarter rose 50.52 per cent to Rs 4,797.83 crore.

Its total income in the quarter under review was at Rs 4,943.90 crore.

Dixon's revenue from Consumer Electronics fell 4 per cent to Rs 1,440 crore in Q2FY24. Similarly, revenue from Lighting Products declined 38 per cent to Rs 181 crore.

Revenue from Home appliances was flat at Rs 364 crore.

However, its revenue from the Mobile & EMS Division jumped 77 per cent to Rs 2,819 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 1.92 per cent lower at Rs 5,341.10 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH SHW SHW