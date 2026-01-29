Dixon Technologies Q3 profit up 48% to Rs 321 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, a leading company in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space, on Thursday reported 48.24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 320.56 crore for December quarter FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 216.23 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dixon Technologies.

Revenue from operations was higher at Rs 10,671.6 crore in the December quarter as compared with Rs 10,453.68 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 10,399.04 crore in Q3, up 2.16 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from Mobile & EMS Division was up 4.78 per cent to Rs 9,750 crore, and contributed 92 per cent to the total revenue of Dixon Technologies.

However, revenue from its Consumer Electronics & Appliances (LED TV & Refrigerator) was down 10 per cent to Rs 567 crore. Revenue from Home Appliances was up 13 per cent to Rs 355 crore.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 10,338.75 apiece on BSE, up 0.56 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU