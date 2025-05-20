Dixon Technologies Q4 profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 464.95 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Electronics manufacturing services company Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 464.95 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, riding on robust revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 97.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,292.54 crore compared to Rs 4,657.97 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 9,981.92 crore compared to Rs 4,547.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each, the company said.

In FY25, consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,232.58 crore as against Rs 374.92 crore in FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations in FY24 stood at Rs 38,860.1 crore compared to Rs 17,690.9 crore in FY24, the company said. PTI RKL MR