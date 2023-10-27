Dixon Technologies shares jump nearly 2% after Q2 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd jumped nearly 2 per cent on Friday, a day after the company posted a 47 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 113.36 crore in the second quarter.

The stock of Dixon jumped 1.69 per cent to Rs 5,431.40 apiece on the NSE, while it gained 1.65 per cent to Rs 5,429 per piece on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 545.62 points to 63,693.77 and NSE Nifty climbed 177.10 points to 19,034.35.

On Thursday Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd reported a 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.36 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 77.12 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.83 per cent to Rs 4,943.18 crore as against Rs 3,866.77 crore in the year-ago period. Dixon's total expenses in the September quarter rose 50.52 per cent to Rs 4,797.83 crore, it added.