Dixon Technologies shares settle marginally higher

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Friday shed most of its early gains and settled marginally higher a day after the company posted a 47 per cent rise in net profit for the September quarter.

Advertisment

The stock of Dixon Technologies rose 0.57 per cent to end at Rs 5,371.30 apiece on the BSE, while it gained 0.36 per cent to close at Rs 5,360.05 apiece on the NSE.

On the volume front, 11.80 lakh equity shares of the company were traded on the NSE, while 39,000 shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 634.65 points and closed at 63,782.80 points, while NSE Nifty climbed 1.01 per cent to settle at 19,047.25 points.

Advertisment

On Thursday, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd reported a 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.36 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 77.12 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.83 per cent to Rs 4,943.18 crore as against Rs 3,866.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Dixon's total expenses during the quarter rose 50.52 per cent to Rs 4,797.83 crore, it added. PTI HG HG TRB TRB