Dixon Technologies to set up Rs 1,000-cr facility near Chennai; to create 5,000 jobs

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Electronics manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies is setting up a Rs 1,000-crore facility near Chennai and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday.

The factory, which will come up at Oragadam in neighbouring Kancheepuram district, is expected to generate 5,000 jobs in the region, the state government said.

Top officials from Dixon Technologies, led by Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani and Vice President Prithvi Vachani, exchanged documents with Darez Ahamed, MD and CEO of Tamil Nadu’s nodal investment promotion agency Guidance, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, among others, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

As per the MoU, Dixon Technologies will set up the facility at the Indospace Industrial Park in Oragadam, located about 45 km south of Chennai. The factory will produce laptops and all-in-one personal computers and offer electronic manufacturing services to other companies.

In a press release, the government said Dixon Technologies, established in 1993, has been providing contract manufacturing services to various companies, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, boAt, Panasonic, TCL Technologies, and OnePlus, among others.

Tamil Nadu has received investment commitments worth Rs 10,14,368 crore by signing 895 MoUs with various companies since May 2021, creating 32 lakh jobs in the state. The government said it is taking all necessary measures to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030 while continuing to generate employment.

Citing an economic research report, the government said the state achieved 9.69 per cent growth in FY 2024–25—the highest in the past 10 years—securing the top rank among Indian states, according to the release.