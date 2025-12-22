DJT Microfinance secures Rs 130 crore funding from PSU Banks and NBFCs

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) DJT Microfinance on Monday said it has secured funding of Rs 130 crore from public sector banks (PSBs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for business growth.

This strategic funding will support the company’s expansion plans and enhance its ability to provide affordable credit to underbanked and underserved communities, DJT Microfinance said in a statement.

The funding will be utilised to strengthen the company’s lending portfolio, expand operations across new geographies, invest in digital infrastructure, and further improve service delivery to micro-entrepreneurs, small traders, and low-income households, it said.

It will enhance the company’s capacity to serve more customers, empower small entrepreneurs, and drive sustainable economic growth at the grassroots level, it said. PTI DP DP MR