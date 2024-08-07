DLF appoints 1981 batch-IRS officer Mahender Singh as independent director

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) DLF Ltd has appointed Mahender Singh as independent director for a period of five years.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the board of directors approved, the appointment of Mahender Singh as an independent director for a period of five consecutive years with effect from August 7, 2024.

This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Singh, who holds a master’s degree in English, is an IRS (Customs and Central Excise) officer of the 1981 batch.

With a career spanning 37 years, he has held various important positions in direct Taxation i.e. Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax. He superannuated as Member (GST), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in December 2018.

In March 2019, Singh was appointed as Member of the first Lokpal of India. He superannuated in March 2024. PTI MJH MJH MR