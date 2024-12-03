DLF appoints Badal Bagri as CFO

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) DLF Ltd, India's largest publicly listed real estate company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Badal Bagri as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Bagri's appointment as CFO is effective December 6, DLF said in a stock exchange filing.

52-year-old Bagri is a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant with a total work experience of around 30 years.

He previously served as the Business Head of the electronics vertical at Reliance Retail Limited. Prior to that he was CFO of Bharti Airtel Limited and has also held finance leadership roles at Genpact and GE India.

"Bagri has considerable experience in the fields of corporate finance and controllership, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, M & A transactions, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management," it said.

DLF said based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, "the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. December 3, 2024, has approved the appointment of Badal Bagri as CFO, designated as Group CFO of the Company w.e.f. 6th December 2024." PTI ANZ MR MR