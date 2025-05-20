DLF plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 17,000 cr in FY26 to boost sales

New Delhi: Realty major DLF Ltd plans to launch housing properties worth over Rs 17,000 crore this fiscal year to capitalize on the strong demand for luxury homes.

In its latest investors presentation, DLF informed that the company launched 7.5 million square feet area during the last fiscal for sale with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 40,600 crore.

Out of this, the company sold 5 million square feet in the last financial year itself for Rs 19,344 crore.

At the beginning of the 2024-25 fiscal, DLF Ltd had given a guidance that the company would launch a 37 million square feet area in the medium-term with a total revenue potential of Rs 1,14,500 crore.

Out of this, the company said, "About 35 per cent was already launched in FY25; around 15 per cent are planned to be launched in FY26."

In the 2024-25 fiscal, DLF launched its super luxury project 'The Dahlias' with a total saleable area of 4.5 million sq ft and sales potential of Rs 35,000 crore.

DLF said the company has received encouraging demand for this project, generating Rs 13,744 crore worth of sales bookings during the last fiscal.

"The humbling response to our latest offering underscores our brand's strength and our commitment to customer-centricity. This has resulted in the monetization of approximately 39 per cent of the estimated total sales potential of this project within the first year of its launch," DLF said.

On Monday, the company reported record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore in 2024-25, an increase of 44 per cent from Rs 14,778 crore in the preceding financial year.

"We are optimistic about the sustained housing demand for our products and will continue to capitalize on this momentum by introducing calibrated offerings of new products from a strong and well-diversified pipeline," DLF said.

In the last quarter of 2024-25, DLF's net profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 1,282.2 crore, from Rs 919.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,347.77 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 2,316.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

DLF's net profit increased to Rs 4,366.82 crore during 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 2,723.53 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal, from Rs 6,958.34 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

DLF is India's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Since its inception, DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet.

DLF Group has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 45 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of the development and sale of residential properties (the Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the Annuity Business).